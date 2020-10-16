Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Pactiv Evergreen presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

PTVE stock opened at $13.96 on Monday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $14.30.

In other Pactiv Evergreen news, insider John P. Rooney purchased 6,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.08 per share, for a total transaction of $75,621.00. Also, CFO Michael Ragen purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.32 per share, for a total transaction of $96,220.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 73,909 shares of company stock worth $971,845.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment provides food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, plates, bowls, cutlery and straws, wraps, and cafeteria trays.

