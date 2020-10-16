Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Research Coverage Started at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rocket Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $28.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.54.

NYSE RKT opened at $22.35 on Monday. Rocket Companies has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $34.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at $1,993,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at $1,426,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at $1,148,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at $63,000.

