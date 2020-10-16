Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Shares of SUMO opened at $22.62 on Monday. Sumo Logic has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $28.45.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

