Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Rating Increased to Overweight at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior target price of $9.00.

RUTH has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.45.

Shares of RUTH opened at $11.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.73 million, a P/E ratio of -189.33 and a beta of 2.08. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $25.77.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 43.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

