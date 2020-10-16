Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.83.

NYSE:RHP opened at $41.06 on Monday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average of $34.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($1.70). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 32.04% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,382,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,436,000 after acquiring an additional 57,863 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 109.3% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,830,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,081,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,488,000 after acquiring an additional 78,042 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,996,000 after buying an additional 63,054 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,977,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

