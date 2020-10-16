Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF)

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

LDSVF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli alerts:

Shares of LDSVF stock opened at $8,847.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8,482.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8,149.62. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a one year low of $6,428.00 and a one year high of $8,847.95.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & SprÃ¼ngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Pangburn's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, and KÃ¼fferle brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through its approximately 500 shops.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.