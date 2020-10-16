Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded L OREAL CO/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded L OREAL CO/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. L OREAL CO/ADR has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.00.

L OREAL CO/ADR stock opened at $67.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $187.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.65 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.38. L OREAL CO/ADR has a 52 week low of $43.46 and a 52 week high of $68.33.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

