Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) (LON:SNN) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) (LON:SNN) to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 730 ($9.54) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 600 ($7.84).

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) in a research note on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 725 ($9.47) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 678.33 ($8.86).

Shares of SNN stock opened at GBX 637 ($8.32) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 641.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 637.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.35, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.04. Sanne Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 418 ($5.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 760 ($9.93). The company has a market capitalization of $911.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Sanne Group plc (SNN.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.62%.

In other Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) news, insider Yves Stein bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.58) per share, with a total value of £29,000 ($37,888.69).

About Sanne Group plc (SNN.L)

Sanne Group plc provides alternative asset and corporate administration services worldwide. The company operates through EMEA, Asia-Pacific & Mauritius, Channel Islands, and North America segments. It offers alternative asset services comprising private debt fund administration, capital markets, depositary, and loan agency and security trustee services to banks, insurance companies, and asset managers; real estate fund and corporate administration, real estate accounting, and complementary services; private equity fund administration, corporate administration, and portfolio monitoring services; and hedge fund administration services, as well as acts as an alternative investment fund manager.

