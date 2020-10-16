Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BFS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Saul Centers has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Saul Centers stock opened at $26.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.38. Saul Centers has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $57.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The company has a market cap of $622.92 million, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

In other news, CEO B Francis Saul II purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $249,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 60,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,670.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Saul Centers by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 556,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,223,000 after acquiring an additional 50,358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Saul Centers by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Saul Centers by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Saul Centers by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 172,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Saul Centers by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and six mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

