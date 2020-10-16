Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Research Coverage Started at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) in a research note published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SLB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.07.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $16.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.10. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $41.14.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Mark G. Papa bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $291,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,549.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $448,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 191,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,271.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. State Street Corp raised its position in Schlumberger by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,959,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,044,249,000 after buying an additional 7,688,130 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,303,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,648,000 after buying an additional 550,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Schlumberger by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,330,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,766,000 after buying an additional 65,712 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,495,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,239,000 after purchasing an additional 632,964 shares during the period. Finally, Exor Investments UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 56.2% in the second quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 6,942,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,561,000 after buying an additional 2,497,420 shares during the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

