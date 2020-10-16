Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SU. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider Electric presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €105.00 ($123.53).

Get Schneider Electric alerts:

SU opened at €108.50 ($127.65) on Monday. Schneider Electric has a 12 month low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 12 month high of €76.34 ($89.81). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €105.84 and a 200 day moving average of €94.29.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.