Scotiabank Boosts Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Price Target to $70.00

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KL. CIBC increased their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $81.00 to $95.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from an outperform spec under weight rating to a sector perform spec overwgt rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.75 to $62.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.67.

NYSE:KL opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $57.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.40.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 36.22%. The firm had revenue of $580.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

