Scotiabank Boosts Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target to $9.50

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $8.75 to $9.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

LUNMF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Lundin Mining from $11.50 to $10.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.80.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.73 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $533.30 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 2.51%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.