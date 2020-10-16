SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of SEI Investments from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $55.90 on Monday. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $35.40 and a 12-month high of $69.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.47.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The business had revenue of $400.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.16 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 28.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $1,752,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,546,977 shares in the company, valued at $477,921,668.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 592,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,574,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in SEI Investments by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 855 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

