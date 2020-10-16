SEVERN TRENT PL/S (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Short Interest Update

SEVERN TRENT PL/S (OTCMKTS:STRNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of STRNY stock opened at $32.22 on Friday. SEVERN TRENT PL/S has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.78.

STRNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SEVERN TRENT PL/S in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SEVERN TRENT PL/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

