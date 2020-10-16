Short Interest in BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Drops By 48.9%

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the September 15th total of 155,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS BNPQY traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $18.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,747. The firm has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.84. BNP PARIBAS/S has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $12.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. BNP PARIBAS/S had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Analysts anticipate that BNP PARIBAS/S will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BNPQY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BNP PARIBAS/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of BNP PARIBAS/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of BNP PARIBAS/S to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

