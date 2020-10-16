Short Interest in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Drops By 42.9%

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the September 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of FMHI stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $51.97. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,677. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $55.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.46.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th.
