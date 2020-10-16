Short Interest in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Drops By 42.9%

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the September 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of FMHI stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $51.97. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,677. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $55.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,194,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,622,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1,354.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 159,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,083,000 after buying an additional 10,264 shares during the last quarter.

