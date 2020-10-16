Short Interest in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Expands By 145.6%

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, an increase of 145.6% from the September 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 799,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIXD. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 851.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40,224 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1,088.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.17. The stock had a trading volume of 20,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,562. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.18 and a 200 day moving average of $54.66. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.38 and a 52-week high of $58.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%.

