Short Interest in IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) Rises By 127.4%

IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 833,500 shares, a growth of 127.4% from the September 15th total of 366,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IZEA Worldwide stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of IZEA Worldwide at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IZEA. Zacks Investment Research cut IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised IZEA Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

IZEA Worldwide stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.93. The stock had a trading volume of 11,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,207,877. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $46.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.52. IZEA Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 48.81% and a negative net margin of 62.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

