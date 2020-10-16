Short Interest in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Rises By 74.8%

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, a growth of 74.8% from the September 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LBTYA. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $32.40 to $36.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Liberty Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $22.03. 83,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,665. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average of $21.36. Liberty Global has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.92). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 104.07%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Global will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $222,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,858.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $29,003,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,330,000 shares of company stock worth $29,690,400 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,224,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,484,000 after acquiring an additional 31,746 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,042,000 after acquiring an additional 144,914 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,459,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,386,000 after acquiring an additional 708,570 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

