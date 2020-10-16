Short Interest in Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) Drops By 61.1%

Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the September 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:PXS opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.38. Pyxis Tankers has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 25.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 46,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Pyxis Tankers at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

