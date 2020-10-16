Short Interest in Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Declines By 65.3%

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 65.3% from the September 15th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of STRM opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.20. The stock has a market cap of $45.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.00 and a beta of 0.70. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.86.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 0.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRM. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights to its clients.

