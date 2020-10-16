Short Interest in Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Declines By 65.3%

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 65.3% from the September 15th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of STRM opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.20. The stock has a market cap of $45.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.00 and a beta of 0.70. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.86.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 0.18%.
Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights to its clients.
