Short Interest in Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Declines By 47.3%

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the September 15th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of SSREY stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day moving average is $19.13. Swiss Re has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

SSREY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Commerzbank upgraded Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swiss Re from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

