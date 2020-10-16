Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.13.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $104.89 on Monday. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $122.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.20 and a 200-day moving average of $96.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $207.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 16,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $1,699,952.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,758,600.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John C. Hollister sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $674,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,330,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,189,000 after purchasing an additional 73,305 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 18.9% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 788,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,357,000 after buying an additional 125,425 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,801,000 after buying an additional 10,347 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,014,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 41.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 316,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,772,000 after buying an additional 92,237 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

