Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) (TSE:SVM) PT Set at C$10.00 by Pi Financial

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) (TSE:SVM) received a C$10.00 price target from investment analysts at Pi Financial in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.70% from the company’s previous close.

SVM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) from C$6.75 to C$8.25 in a report on Monday, August 10th.

SVM traded down C$0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$9.93. The company had a trading volume of 650,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,484. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$2.12 and a 1 year high of C$11.62. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.19.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) (TSE:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$64.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$61.86 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) news, Director Rui Feng sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.23, for a total transaction of C$336,786.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,428,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$60,935,813.60. Also, Director David Tokpay Kong sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.28, for a total value of C$41,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,285,000. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,500 shares of company stock worth $1,680,418.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

