Single Collateral DAI 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $902.00 (SAI)

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Single Collateral DAI token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.29 or 0.00013171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Single Collateral DAI has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Single Collateral DAI has a market capitalization of $8.57 million and approximately $902.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00039116 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008824 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006389 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006015 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $544.06 or 0.04800051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00031325 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00045755 BTC.

About Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI (SAI) is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 6,660,126 tokens. The official website for Single Collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com . Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . Single Collateral DAI ‘s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO

Buying and Selling Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Single Collateral DAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Single Collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

