SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank raised their price target on SM Energy from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

SM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.58. 133,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,524,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. SM Energy has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 5.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.32. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $169.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 36.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,886,485 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,195 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 5,230.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 877,340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 894,440 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,404,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 93.1% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,208,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 582,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 91.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,151,027 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 550,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

