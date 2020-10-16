Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SNAP. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.98.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $28.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.44 and a beta of 1.64. Snap has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $28.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The company had revenue of $454.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.64 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,594.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,516. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 14,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $318,042.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,474,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,843,868.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,705,723 shares of company stock valued at $105,860,881.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the second quarter valued at about $12,299,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Snap by 56.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,552,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,705,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548,098 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at about $105,871,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 239.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,131,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,564,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

