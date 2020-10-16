Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist

Truist started coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SNOW. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a hold rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an underweight rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $264.95.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $241.00 on Monday. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $208.55 and a fifty-two week high of $319.00.

In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 420,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400,000.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $64,000.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

