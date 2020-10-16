Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Truist started coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SNOW. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a hold rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an underweight rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $264.95.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $241.00 on Monday. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $208.55 and a fifty-two week high of $319.00.

In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 420,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $64,000.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit