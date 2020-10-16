Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Summit Insights began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a sell rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $264.95.

Snowflake stock opened at $241.00 on Monday. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $208.55 and a 52 week high of $319.00.

In other Snowflake news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 420,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

