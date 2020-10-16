Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SNOW. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an underweight rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a hold rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $264.95.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $241.00 on Monday. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $208.55 and a 12 month high of $319.00.

In other Snowflake news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner acquired 420,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

