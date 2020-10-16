Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a report issued on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $268.00 price objective on the stock.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an underweight rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $264.95.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $241.00 on Monday. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $208.55 and a 52 week high of $319.00.

In other news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner acquired 420,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

