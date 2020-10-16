Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $264.95.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $241.00 on Monday. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $208.55 and a 52 week high of $319.00.

In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 420,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $360,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $622,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $276,000.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

