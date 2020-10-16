Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $264.95.

SNOW opened at $241.00 on Monday. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $208.55 and a 52 week high of $319.00.

In other news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 420,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $80,000.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

