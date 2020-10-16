Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an underweight rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $264.95.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $241.00 on Monday. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $208.55 and a 1 year high of $319.00.

In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner acquired 420,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $64,000.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Analyst Recommendations for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit