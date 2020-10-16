Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an underweight rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $264.95.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $241.00 on Monday. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $208.55 and a 1 year high of $319.00.

In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner acquired 420,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $64,000.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.