Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an underweight rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $264.95.

Snowflake stock opened at $241.00 on Monday. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $208.55 and a 52-week high of $319.00.

In other Snowflake news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner acquired 420,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $622,000. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $446,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $454,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $276,000.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

