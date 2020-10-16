Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SNOW. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $268.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $264.95.

SNOW stock opened at $241.00 on Monday. Snowflake has a one year low of $208.55 and a one year high of $319.00.

In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 420,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth $80,000.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

