Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Snowflake’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SNOW. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an underweight rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $264.95.

NYSE SNOW opened at $241.00 on Monday. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $208.55 and a 52-week high of $319.00.

In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 420,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth $80,000.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

