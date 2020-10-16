Sony (NYSE:SNE) Getting Very Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Sony (NYSE:SNE) have been trending very positive on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Sony earned a media sentiment score of 3.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Sony’s ranking:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNE shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Sony in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine cut Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.67.

SNE traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.88. The stock had a trading volume of 57,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.19. Sony has a 52 week low of $50.94 and a 52 week high of $84.14.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $1.30. Sony had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $18.31 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Sony will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

