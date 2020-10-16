Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

OTCMKTS SEPJF opened at $34.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.59. Spectris has a 1 year low of $24.63 and a 1 year high of $38.75.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

