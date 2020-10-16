Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s (SPXSF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SPXSF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a sell rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $160.00.

SPXSF stock opened at $145.53 on Monday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1 year low of $90.50 and a 1 year high of $145.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.03.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilising, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

