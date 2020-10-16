SQI Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.19

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Shares of SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.19. SQI Diagnostics shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 25,000 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14.

SQI Diagnostics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SQIDF)

SQI Diagnostics Inc, a life sciences company, develops and commercializes proprietary technologies and products for multiplexing diagnostics in Canada. It offers a range of multiplexed products and services, including detecting and quantifying proteins, antibodies, and DNA. The company provides sqidworks, a workhorse system that enables to load plates and get report; sqidlite, a benchtop system, which allows processing one plate per run; and sqid-X that accesses various multiplexing power of Ig_plex technology with its semi-automated system.

Read More: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for SQI Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQI Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit