SSR Mining Inc (TSE:SSRM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SSR Mining Inc (TSE:SSRM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$37.58.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSRM. Pi Financial set a C$35.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$39.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Cormark raised shares of SSR Mining from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer W. John Decooman Jr. sold 48,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total value of C$1,264,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$62,972.

SSRM traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$25.86. 787,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.26. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of C$12.12 and a 52-week high of C$33.69.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.