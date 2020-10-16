Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on STM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €52.83 ($62.16).

Get Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) alerts:

ETR STM opened at €49.84 ($58.64) on Monday. Stabilus S.A. has a 12 month low of €28.62 ($33.67) and a 12 month high of €64.55 ($75.94). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €48.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of €44.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 29.10.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.