Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on STM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €52.83 ($62.16).

ETR STM opened at €49.84 ($58.64) on Monday. Stabilus S.A. has a 12 month low of €28.62 ($33.67) and a 12 month high of €64.55 ($75.94). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €48.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of €44.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 29.10.

About Stabilus S.A. (STM.F)

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Analyst Recommendations for Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM)

