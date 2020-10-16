Stealth Market Cap Hits $1.95 Million (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0522 or 0.00000461 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. Stealth has a total market cap of $1.95 million and $2,108.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stealth has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003651 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001117 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000717 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00028432 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Stealth

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 37,264,790 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

