StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STEP. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on StepStone Group in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. StepStone Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of STEP stock opened at $25.79 on Monday. StepStone Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $28.27.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

