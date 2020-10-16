Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Upgraded to “Positive” by 140166

140166 upgraded shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $24.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Steven Madden from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Steven Madden from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

SHOO stock opened at $22.79 on Monday. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $44.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.59, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.36.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. Steven Madden had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.