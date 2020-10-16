Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Unity Software (NYSE:U)

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. TD Securities upgraded Unity Software to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.09.

Unity Software stock opened at $91.43 on Tuesday. Unity Software has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $102.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Unity Software stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

