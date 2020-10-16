Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Price Target to $30.00

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ULH. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Universal Logistics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Logistics from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Logistics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of ULH stock opened at $23.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 1.70. Universal Logistics has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $25.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average of $17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $257.98 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Universal Logistics will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Universal Logistics by 3.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 6.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 106.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 8.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. 25.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

