Stipend (SPD) Trading Up 53.8% Over Last 7 Days

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 16th. Over the last seven days, Stipend has traded 53.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Stipend coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stipend has a total market cap of $18,648.87 and $7.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Stipend

Stipend can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

